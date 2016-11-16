Lowndes County votes to appoint board of tax assessors

In an extremely close race, voters decided to stop electing members to the board of tax assessors. (Source: WALB)

The result of the special referendum was just certified, a week after election day. It passed by less than 200 votes.

Lowndes County was the only county that still elected members to the board of tax assessors.

Now, the county commission will appoint tax assessors instead.

"It gives the county commission some oversight from the standpoint of management of that office, efficiencies that can come out of that office," explained county commission chairman Bill Slaughter, "So, I feel like in the long run citizens will be much better served through this process."

The members who were elected to the board during this election will finish out their four-year terms.

