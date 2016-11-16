Students recognize and thank law enforcement

Students handed the bags out to local law enforcers. (Source: WALB)

Brown bags were hand decorated by students from Berrien Primary School. (Source: WALB)

Officers in Berrien County got a surprise treat Wednesday morning from some of the youngest citizens.

Brown bags were hand decorated by some young artists in Berrien County, second grade students from Berrien Primary School.

"I decorated it with a police officer and a police officer badge," student, Conor Nix, described his bag.

Bags were decorated with flags, badges, and officers. Inside the bags were small gifts with a big meaning.

"Life savers, because you are one," Nashville Police Chief Chuck Edwards read from a note, "Caramel, because you help others get out of sticky situation."

Candy and cards those second graders said were important to give to the men and women who protect them.

"We thought they served our community very, very well and we thought it would just be nice to give them a little treat," said Nix.

Every officer in Berrien County received a bag.

"A lollipop for that pop of energy you need. And we really do need that!" Chief Edwards read from the note in his bag.

A small token of appreciation the officers said makes all the difference in their day.

"It's something we don't receive very often," said Chief Edwards, "This kind of attention and this kind of gratification."

And it's a gift students said they were more than happy to give.

"Thank you for protecting our county," said student Tess Mathis.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.