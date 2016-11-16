Teen killed in Schley County crash

A Muscogee County teen was killed Tuesday during a crash near Ellaville.

Georgia State Patrol officials say 18-year-old Jacob Anderson of Fortson was traveling south on US 19 when his Acura Integra was struck by a pickup truck.

Troopers say the driver of Ford Super Duty pickup was attempting to turn left onto US 19 when the truck collided into the driver's side of Anderson's car.

No word on if charges have been filed.

