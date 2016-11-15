Wendy's restaurants help foster kids find families

The goal was to find homes for foster kids (Source:WALB)

A popular restaurant chain is aiming to pair foster kids with loving families.

Several Wendy's restaurants in south Georgia, including the one in Tifton, donated 15 percent of Tuesday's sales to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.

People had the chance to visit the store Tuesday evening and learn about adoption resources and enjoy snacks and a reading event.

"I hope that someone, even if its just one child gets adopted from this interview, I will be very happy. It's very important for you to share the love that you have in your heart with others," said Manager Wildean Easters-McClelland.

Wendy's founder Dave Thomas lived part of his life in foster care.

