Worth Co. chamber needs help making Christmas special for everyone

Businesses and other organizations can help others (Source:WALB)

The Sylvester-Worth County Chamber of Commerce is asking for help to make sure everyone in the area has a gift this holiday season.

The organization is connecting people in need with businesses, churches and other community members looking to help.

The project serves people of all ages from children to seniors.

"I can honestly say that the reason me and Denise do this is because we get a huge benefit from it in our hearts. We get to see each and every person that comes in to sign up," said President Karen Rackley.

Residents can contact the chamber if they're interested in giving or receiving gifts.

The gifts will be distributed the week before Christmas.

