Volunteers collect donations for Operation Christmas Child

Operation Christmas Child volunteers are collecting gifts that will be distributed to children across the world.

The group set up in the old Coca-cola building on Pine Avenue in Albany.

Community groups are dropping off shoe boxes full of toys and toiletries.

They're loaded onto a truck which will be driven to Atlanta and flown to children internationally.

"One wow factor. So, that when they open that box, the first thing they think is that they are excited about it. There's a stuffed animal or maybe a soccer ball. Something like that which is really exciting for them," said Coordinator Connie Thomas.

To find out how you can help you can visit the Samaritan's Purse website.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.