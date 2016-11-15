Video released in deadly 2015 Worth Co. officer involved shooting

A deputy tried to pull over two suspects accused of trying to sell stolen guns. (Source: Tifton Circuit District Attorney’s Office)

Through an open records request, WALB News 10 obtained video of a deadly shooting involving Worth County deputies almost two years ago.

It started with a high speed chase on February 26th, 2015 after a deputy tried to pull over two suspects accused of trying to sell stolen guns.

Phillip Kelley drove through neighborhoods, spun out, went through ditches and hit patrol cars.

Dashcam video shows a deputy ramming the car, finally forcing it to crash on Highway 133.

Prosecutors said passenger Crystal Harry got out of the car with two guns, though that is not seen on the video.

Investigator Mike Haralson fired three shots but missed Harry.

Less than a minute later, two shots are heard that were fired by Worth County Investigator Andy Hamilton.

One of those shots killed Crystal Harry.

It's hard to hear in the audio, but at least one officer ordered her to drop a weapon as other deputies ordered her to put her hands up.

The D.A. said the shooting was justified and he decided to close the case without presenting it to a grand jury.

