Unwanted railroad cars removed from Albany neighborhood

There has been a development on an annoying problem in an Albany neighborhood.

The railroad tracks next to Don Cutler Driver were filled with empty tankers on Monday.

But on Tuesday, they were gone.

They complained to the city and to Georgia and Florida Railway officials with no luck.

After WALB's story aired, railroad crews moved the cars on Tuesday.

