Albany teen wounded in drive-by shooting

A 16-year-old is recovering after being shot late Tuesday night inside an Albany apartment.

Police say someone in a white Cadillac fired shots into an apartment in the 1500 block Avalon Avenue just after 9 p.m.

Artist Thomas, Jr. was shot in the arm while sitting in the living room. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Six other people inside the apartment at the time were not hurt.

Police several other people were on the porch at the time.

So far no arrests have been made.

