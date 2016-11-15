List of Dougherty roads to be paved

The Dougherty County Commission voted Monday, approving Public Works paving nine county roads in the New Year.

The work will be complete in July 2017.

$764,772, a mix of SPLOST VI dollars and Local Maintenance & Improvement Grant (LMIG) money, will be used to pay for the resurfacing.

The roads on the list include:

Mud Creek Rd., from Leary to Walker Ducker

Van Cise, from Byron Plantation to Winifred

Hardup, from Newton to Wildfair

River Pointe, from Philema Rd. to Grand Cypress

Westover, from Old Pretoria to City Limits

Mayflower, from Palm to Dead End

Jimmy Goff, from Antioch to Dead End

Mock Rd., from Cutts Dr. to Short St.

Nelms, from Radium Springs to U.S. 19

In all, a total of 11.09 miles of roads will be resurfaced in the coming year.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.