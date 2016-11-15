Applications closed for first round of Albany's new wrecker policy

Applications for getting on Albany's new wrecker police closed Tuesday evening. (Source: WALB)

Applications for towing companies to get on the new city of Albany wrecker policy closed Tuesday evening.

The city has moved to a controversial two-tier system.

As of late Tuesday afternoon, seven companies had signed up, and two of them were tier-one wreckers, meaning they are capable of doing heavy duty tows, having the expensive trucks on their fleet.

The city's marshal, who is conducting the inspections, said that the sign-up is on-going.

"Anytime after today when someone submits an application we will perform the inspection before we do the next update. The way things are going right now, we are going to update this list on a monthly basis," said Albany Marshal W. Nathaniel Norman.

Albany's 911 takes thousands of calls a year for tows, and wrecker companies are on a rotation, answering those calls.

The new wrecker policy takes effect at the end of the month.

