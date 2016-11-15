Volunteers participate in 'Building on Faith' week

The goal is to have walls up and the roof shingled by Saturday. (Source: WALB)

This week more than a hundred volunteers are coming together to help Habitat for Humanity in Valdosta.

The sound of hammers let you know folks are hard at work building the new home.

"It's a gorgeous day to spend it with good people, doing good work. I like that," said volunteer Garrett Moore.

Good work that will benefit a family the volunteers don't even know. They're participating in the 12th annual Building on Faith week.

"It really helps habitat jump-start a house. Gets it off on the right foot," said volunteer coordinator Kamille Dean.

Organizations and churches from across the community are helping to build the home this week, from the ground up. It's a lot of work in a little time.

"It sometimes can take up to a month," Dean explained, "So for us to have it done in a week is great and it's a blessing."

It won't be completely finished, but the goal is to have walls up and the roof shingled by Saturday.

There is still quite a bit of work to do, and some of volunteers said the work is worth it.

"I've always wanted to help out and add a little bit to the community," said Moore, "This is a neighborhood I like and I want to add a little something to it."

Moore said knowing that this home will help a family in need makes it even more special.

"It helps me to know that it's not just a home bought by someone who's looking to move into a bigger house, but someone who really needs it," explained Moore.

So far more than 60 volunteers have worked on the home.

