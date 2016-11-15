'Empty Bowls' raise funds for food

The money was raised during the empty bowls fundraiser in October. (Source: WALB)

A big donation is helping Second Harvest Food Bank just in time for the holidays.

The Turner Center for the Arts donated $2,500, the equivalent of 10,000 pounds of food to the food bank.

People donated pottery bowls that were auctioned off for a soup and bread dinner, more than 160 bowls were auctioned off. There was also a gallery of artwork centered around hunger.

The goal was to raise awareness about hunger in South Georgia and raise money to help feed people in need.

"Our whole effort in this was to raise awareness of hunger in our community. That it's not just a far away issue, it exists right here. I think we successfully did that," said Cheryl Oliver, executive director at the Turner Center for the Arts.

According to food bank officials, South Georgia has one of the highest rates of child hunger in the nation.

Food bank officials said this donation will help stock the shelves of the food bank in time for the holiday season.

