SCLC complains about school contracts

Controversy continues over contractors chosen to work on the new Valdosta High School.

The Southern Christian Leadership Conference says minority businesses are being left out. The SCLC talked today about who is responsible for building the High School.

The group has spoken out about this before and attended several board of education meetings.

Members claim school board members said they would hire black contractors to build the new high school. They claim the school board did not live up to those promises.

However, Dr. William Cason Valdosta City Schools Superintendent said all contractors were given the opportunity to submit bids.

"No promises were ever made. Please, understand that would be illegal for us to make a promise or guarantee a certain group of people to get a contract, or series of contracts, when this is not a federal job," said Dr. Cason.

"We trusted them and every time we have gone they told us one lie after another, they have mistreated us, they put us off. It's over," said Reverend Floyd Rose, SCLC President.



Dr. Cason also says nearly 70% of employees working on the high school are in fact local citizens.

