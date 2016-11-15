Pileup snarls traffic on Albany bypass - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Pileup snarls traffic on Albany bypass

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Crews are working to clear two wrecks involving multiple vehicles on the Liberty Expressway. The crashes occurred around 7:45 Tuesday morning in the southbound lane near the Jefferson Street exit.

Officials say one of the wrecks involved multiple vehicles.

It's not clear if anyone was injured.

No word on when the scene will be cleared.

