Panel to review case against Miller Co. sheriff

An ethics panel is expected to make a decision soon in the case of a south Georgia sheriff facing federal charges of selling stolen guns.

The panel will decide by December 7th whether to suspend Miller County Sheriff Shane Rathel from office.

Last week, the governor appointed the attorney general and the Lowndes and Coweta County sheriffs to review the charges against Rathel and make a recommendation.

Federal investigators said that Rathel took three guns from a man who had to turn them in after a felony conviction, then pawned two of them and sold the third to an individual.

