Dougherty County School Board approves Wallace Foundation grant

The Dougherty County School System is a step closer to getting aspiring principals the educational support they need to be good leaders.

The board approved a deal with Albany State Monday.

The university is getting a $7M grant from the Wallace Foundation to create a leadership program for college students interested in becoming school administrators.

The money will also help boost after school activities, art learning opportunities, and summer programs.

"A goal of highly effective, highly competent principals for rural schools such as ours, where there are high rates of poverty," Assistant Superintendent Ufot Inyang said. "So, our students, despite those challenges, are still performing at the highest levels of academic achievement."

ASU will work with several area school systems on the program over the next four years.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.