GA Power grant helps new teachers buy supplies

A new teacher at Albany Middle School will be sprucing up his classroom thanks to Georgia Power.

7th grade math teacher Christopher Dydell was presented a $1000 grant from the company Monday.

It will help buy books, supplies, and other equipment to help his students get better at math.

"As a first year teacher, you don't have as much as everyone else who comes in," said Dydell. "They do help, but its always best that you get your own items and things that will help out your students."

Dydell said he plans on buying interactive learning tools to help his students.

