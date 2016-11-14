Official 2016 Albany Christmas ornament unveiled

The City of Albany's official 2016 Christmas ornament was unveiled Monday.

Mayor Dorothy Hubbard signed a proclamation honoring the old Gargano's restaurant in east Albany.

Each year, Easter Seals sells an ornament featuring an Albany landmark.

Proceeds help the organization serve people with disabilities. Gargano's was chosen through a social media contest.

Executive Director Beth English said the restaurant has a sentimental place in the lives of many.

"Some had their first date with their future spouse there or their senior prom had dinner there," English said. "There are so many different wonderful stories of people who have an emotional connection to Gargano's."

More information about the ornaments can be found at the organization's website.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.