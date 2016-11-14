GSW students shape future of university

The plan will last for five to seven years (Source:WALB)

Georgia Soutwestern State University students helped shape the future of their school Monday.

Administrators invited them and others in the community to take part in a strategic planning session.

The roadmap the school ends up adopting will guide its priorities for the next five to seven years.

Interim President Charles Patterson said topics such as how the university allocates resources and the programs it focuses on are up for discussion.

"The endgame for our strategic plan is really a path forward," said Patterson. "So, we can focus our efforts as faculty and staff and really as students."

Employers and alumni are also being consulted to make sure students are ready to enter the workforce.

