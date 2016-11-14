Governor Deal bans fireworks in wake of drought

It is now temporarily illegal to set off fireworks in much of Georgia.

On Monday, Governor Nathan Deal issued an executive order banning the ignition of any consumer fireworks in 110 Georgia counties because of the drought.

The order covers much of the area, though most counties east of Dougherty County are not included.

For the full list of counties under the ban, visit the governor's website.

