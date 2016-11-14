Officials investigate fatal Lowndes Co. fire, urge residents to be cautious

Firefighters battled the intense blaze for nearly 6 hours. (Source: WALB)

Officials are still investigating the cause of a fatal fire in Lowndes County. (Source: WALB)

The identity of a Lowndes County man killed in a house fire Friday night has been released.

Charles Rowland, 83, died in his home on Rowland Lane.

Stairs that used to lead to a home, now lead to a pile of debris.

A passerby called 911 after noticing the flames.

"The house was actually fully involved when the fire department was called for," explained Lowndes County public Information Director Paige Dukes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, however, there were space heaters in the home.

Officials said that while that has not been ruled as the reason for the fire, it's a good reminder to practice safe heating as the temperatures drop.

"Whenever the temperatures begin to cool, then we see house fires," said Dukes. "And we do have several a year."

Officials said that residents should make sure to turn off any alternate heating methods, like space heaters, when they aren't home and at night.

If you have to leave them on, make sure they're in a safe place.

"You do need to make sure they are newer, they are in good working order and that there are no flammable materials near them," explained Dukes.

Officials said it's also important to remember how quickly fires can spread during the cold and dry temperatures.

"Be very careful if you try to use an alternative heating method and try to consider the impact it could have," said Dukes.

There were no other people in the home at the time of the fire.

