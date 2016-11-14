After county ok, it's now up to the city to approve new solar rules

As solar technology evolves, one South Georgia city could soon have regulations in place for solar farms.

On Monday, Dougherty County commissioners unanimously approved a new solar energy ordinance.

The City of Albany commission will be considering the same ordinance at their meeting Tuesday.

County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas said the ordinance keeps the county business-friendly, while protecting citizens "We passed something reasonable. It makes sure that it keeps citizens safe, it makes sure that there aren't nuisances, but it also allows an environment where folks can spend significant millions of dollars towards these types of investments, and generate revenue that offsets other services that are provided to citizens."

Solar "farms" are places where enough natural energy is generated from the sun to power thousands of homes and businesses.

In the last three years, planners have had waves of interest from developers about building solar farms in Dougherty County.

Here are some of the requirements before a company can build a solar power facility:

1. Evidence of acknowledgment of electric utility if interconnected

2. Five acre minimum lot size

3. Evaluate impact on surrounding properties

4. Allowed in M-1, M-2 or AG

5. Site plan

6. FAA review

7. Fencing and buffering

The city is scheduled to vote on them November 22nd.

