Officials identify Valdosta murder victim

Police are still searching for the shooter after Brian Kieth Moore was shot on Sunday in Valdosta. (Source: WALB)

A murder investigation is underway in Valdosta after Brian Keith Moore, 25, was shot.

Officials are still searching for the shooter.

Moore is the brother of the Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker, Telvin Smith.

Just before 10 p.m. Sunday, Valdosta Police officers were called to a home in the 2400 block of Knox Road.

Police have not discussed a possible motive or details of what happened.

They have interviewed many people in the neighborhood and urge them to watch out for anything suspicious.

"We want residents to continue to be vigilant," said Lt. Adam Bembry with the Valdosta Police Department, "Anything that doesn't look right, call it in, leave lights on, just be observant. Because again, it's very shocking whenever something like this happens, especially in your neighborhood."

Smith took to Instagram to voice his grief.

A photo posted by Telvin Smith (@telvinsmith50) on Nov 14, 2016 at 5:54am PST

Early Monday morning, two men were placed in the back of patrol cars, but later released.

Officers believe this was an isolated incident, not a random act.

They also do not believe the shooting was related to other recent shootings in Valdosta.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Valdosta police.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.