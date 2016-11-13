Lady Cavs seek storybook ending

No matter what happens, we know this will be the last season for the Darton State women's soccer program.

How they go out though is still up for grabs.

The Lady Cavaliers spent Sunday traveling to Melbourne, Florida for the NJCAA National Championships. They got in their final practice ever in Albany Saturday afternoon. Darton St. is the ninth seed overall, in pool D with Tyler College (TX) and Iowa Western.

As far as the storybook ending of winning a national title in their final game, that's still in play. Head coach Alex Pickrell says that's been the goal all along.

"We want to go out with a bang. That's ultimately our goal to win a national title. I think you can't go out any better way than that," Pickrell said. "The past two weeks, we've been working out those very fine details. I think we finally have it down. From here on out, it's all about performance."

Darton St. opens championship play Monday morning when they take on Iowa Western. That's a 10:00 a.m. kickoff.

