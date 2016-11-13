Blazers earn NCAA playoff berth, host UNCP in 1st round

As the season went on, Valdosta State just kept getting better and better.

The Blazers won seven of their final eight games, and are headed to the Division II playoffs in Kerwin Bell's first season in Titletown.

Valdosta State is the #4 seed in Super Regional 2, and host 9-1 North Carolina-Pembroke in the first round Saturday. The Blazers are averaging just over 40 points per game over their last eight games, while the Braves' lone loss came on the road to #11 Tuskegee.

That will be a 1:00 game Saturday at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. The winner will play top-seeded North Alabama, who has a first round bye.

The Blazers fell from #3 to #4 overnight, despite a 44-0 win over Shorter to close out the regular season Saturday.

Here are the full seedings for Super Regional 2:

1. North Alabama (8-1)

2. Newberry (10-1)

3. Florida Tech (8-2)

4. Valdosta St. (8-2)

5. North Carolina-Pembroke (9-1)

6. North Greenville (7-4)

7. Tuskegee (8-2)

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.