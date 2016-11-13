Weekend Wrap-Up: And I would've gotten away with it too

A lot of jobs are coming to Americus thanks to an Atlanta business that's relocating (Source: WALB)

So much happens in a week that sometimes it can get challenging just trying to keep up with it all.

Here are some of the craziest and heartwarming stories we've come across over the week:

The aftermath

Well we just had a presidential election and everyone nationwide is reacting in their own way.

Starting with a bizarre turn of events for one Kentucky family... A woman had plans to drive her van and take her family to the polls on Tuesday morning. To their surprise a dead body was already waiting on them.

Following the win of the Republican president-elect, President Obama urged the nation to come together and root for Trump.

Unfortunately a majority of U.S. citizens didn't exactly feel the same way.

Californians actually came together in an effort to start a "Calexit" movement to break off from the country.

By the second day after the presidential election, protests took to the streets of Chicago, New York, and even Atlanta.

Protests continued on nationwide before the start of the weekend.

Hillary Clinton's supporters even stepped in with an online petition to keep Donald Trump from taking the White House.

Caught in the act... or not?

A Tifton bank was held up by a man dressed from head to toe like a customer. The robber may have been on the road to getting away with the crime too... If it weren't for the surveillance system and his own unmasked face.

A New Mexican mother-to-be was caught by Walmart employees doing absolutely nothing as she left store. When accused of shoplifting, she was forced to lift up her shirt in front of employees and customers to prove that she was actually pregnant.

A mother in California is facing potential jail time for selling homemade bowls of ceviche.

One really bold customer at a Cordele Gas N Go attempted to shoot a sheriff's deputy while inside of the store.

Also in south GA

As the merger between Albany State University and Darton State College moves forward, both institutions are losing students in droves.

On a brighter note, a pharmaceutical marketing company is set to move its headquarters from Atlanta to Americus.

A traffic incident also left people wondering how raw poultry innards ended up all over a busy Albany intersection.

The good, bad, and hope in parenting

A mother or father may have ended up with an award for "Worst Parent", but one man earned renown as a hero when he found their two-year-old daughter wandering the streets of Memphis alone early in the morning.

Just when you didn't think things could get worse, one mother recorded a scene of her throwing her young son out of the house for voting for Donald Trump in a school election. In case you were wondering, authorities in Texas have launched an investigation and the child is in fact safe.

Only one in four babies born at 25 weeks are known to survive. One Louisiana family beat those odds after their twins were born 15 weeks early.

A South Carolina mother and her daughter were both born with interesting "birthmarks".

Albany first responders and volunteers came together to build a wheelchair ramp for the family of a 4-year-old accident victim.

Weekly milestones

A lucky iguana hatchling made it out of a snake pit in one piece.

A hardworking Albany man was blessed with a brand new car, courtesy of Mission Change.

Let us know how you feel about these stories, or even give a heads up about any positive events happening in the community by emailing us.

