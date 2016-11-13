Blazers rout Shorter on Senior Night

Needing a win to all but secure a playoff spot, Valdosta State left no doubt Saturday night against Shorter.

The Blazers shut out the Hawks 44-0 as they honored 17 seniors at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. With the win, VSU improves to 8-2 overall, and 6-2 in Gulf South Conference play.

Adam Robles threw for 333 yards and three touchdowns, and Cedric Hollingshed rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown in the victory.

The Blazers likely lock up the number three ranking in the NCAA Super Region 2 polls. VSU will find out their playoff fate Sunday afternoon during the NCAA Selection Show.

