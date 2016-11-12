GHSA rules on Lee Co. case, Trojans forfeit one game

The battle between Dougherty County and Lee County Schools took a step up last week when the GHSA was asked to step in and investigate alleged recruiting by the Trojans.

We've learned what the Trojans are facing punishment wise.

Lee County officials tell WALB the school received a letter from the GHSA last Friday night, informing them they would be forced to forfeit one game due to two ineligible players.

The Trojans will have to forfeit the win over Jones County in the Corky Kell Classic the first week of the season.

Lee County will also be fined an undisclosed amount.

While the players were ineligible, the GHSA found no evidence of recruiting. Lee County officials are standing by their coaching staff's claims they never recruited players.

The Trojans travel to Mays Friday night for the second round of the state playoffs.

