ABAC Horseman's Association raises money for veterans

Horse riders in Tifton raised money for wounded veterans Friday.

The Horseman's Association at ABAC hosted a Veterans Day barrel race.

Some of the proceeds will be donated to the Purple Heart Foundation.

Organizers said helping veterans was a natural fit for the club.

"We actually have several students on campus who are purple heart recipients," Vice President Amanda Stitt said. "Since its close to our campus and near to our friends, we decided to go with that foundation."

They hoped to raise around $5,000.

