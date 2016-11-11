WALB GAME OF THE WEEK (11/1/16): Playoffs

The entire high school football season has been leading to this night.

It's not just the drop in temperature that makes this Friday feel a lot different than weeks past, it's playoff time.

And that means it's time to get on the road to the Georgia Dome.

Round one of the GHSA state playoffs kick off Friday night all over Georgia, and the best teams in this area all begin the second season.

Four wins gets you to the Georgia Dome, five gets that state championship that everyone wants.

While this week always feels a little different for the players and coaches, the preparation doesn't really change. The teams got to the playoffs doing what they've done. Now they're going to stick to what brought them to the dance.

"All the fundamentals and physical drills that we've worked on for 11 weeks now, you're only going to get so much better," says Worth County head coach Jason Tone. "You're not going to fool anybody. They're going to have four, five, six, or seven films on you. You're not going to trick anybody now. You just have to execute."

Several area teams will host first round playoff games tonight, including two-time defending state champion Colquitt Co. and 2015 state runner-up Fitzgerald.

