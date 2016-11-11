Second Harvest gets shipment for 'Healthy and Active Living Corner'

The corner promotes an active lifestyle for kids. (Source: WALB)

Second Harvest Food Bank received a shipment of new items, and it wasn't food.

Bouncy balls, hula hoops, jump ropes, chalk and more will fill the new "Healthy and Active Living Corner."

It's part of the Teachers Harvest Program.

"We try to make sure that they have nutritious food. Then a program like this can enable us to make sure they're also active," said Marketing Manager Eliza McCall.

The Healthy and Active Living Corner will be ready for teachers in the next week.

