Valdosta goes green, will recycle old electronics

People have a place in Valdosta to take their old electronics (Source: WALB)

If you want to get rid of old electronics, you have an opportunity in Valdosta this weekend.

Items can be dropped off at no cost, except for televisions.

There is a $20 charge per television to cover the cost of dissembling it for the recyclable parts.

The event will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Mathis City Auditorium.

