Harmony Jubilee returns to Fitzgerald - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Harmony Jubilee returns to Fitzgerald

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
A hot air balloon visited Ben Hill Primary School on Friday. (Source: WALB) A hot air balloon visited Ben Hill Primary School on Friday. (Source: WALB)
The visit was part of the school's cultural arts day. (Source: WALB) The visit was part of the school's cultural arts day. (Source: WALB)
FITZGERALD, GA (WALB) -

There will be beautiful sights in the skies over Fitzgerald this weekend.

The 5th annual Harmony Jubilee is back and hot air balloons will soon fill the air. The festival is Friday and Saturday at Paulk Park.

Students at Ben Hill Primary School were some of the first to see the festival's hot air balloons on Friday morning as part of the school's cultural arts day.

Guests to the Harmony Jubilee can also take a ride on a hot air balloon, visit the artisan's market or enjoy live entertainment.

The festival draws thousands every year from across the region.

"Its a great opportunity for the people from outside of our community to come in and visit our community, see the restaurants that we have here in town, stay in our hotels," said organizer Brandy Elrod. "Its really a good opportunity for the city of Fitzgerald to put our best foot forward."

For more information, visit the Harmony Jubilee website.

