Albany sports legend Bill Stanfill dies at 69

A South Georgia sports legend who made a name on both the collegiate and professional football fields has died.

Bill Stanfill passed away Thursday in Albany following health complications after suffering a fall. He was 69.

Stanfill was an All-American defensive lineman at the University of Georgia from 1966 through 1968. He was a member of two SEC championship teams and the winner of the 1968 Outland Trophy.

He went on to play seven seasons in the NFL for the Miami Dolphins where he was a integral part of the 1972 team that went undefeated and won Super Bowl VII.

In 1998, he was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame.

Born in Cairo in 1947, Stanfill went on to work as a real estate broker in Albany.

Funeral services have not been announced.

