Lee Co. Chamber of Commerce celebrates businesses in 1950's style

The Lee County Chamber of Commerce turned back time to honor businesses Thursday night.

The Chamber's annual dinner had a 1950's theme.

Members dressed in 50's attire, ate vintage snacks and enjoyed music from the decade.

Vice President Lisa Davis says it's important for the chamber to show its appreciation for local businesses.

"You know, you just need to thank them and let them know that you appreciate them. So, we hope this is a little pat on the back," said Vice President Lisa Davis.

Awards were handed out to top performing businesses and community members.

