ATC showcases radiologic program for National Radiologic Technology Week

Students dropped by to check out the program (Source:WALB)

Albany Technical College opened its doors to the public to show off its radiologic tech program.

Students talked to instructors and checked out labs on Thursday.

A year ago, the school got equipment that allows students to practice their skills in a hospital-like setting.

Program Director Richard Parker said that classes are tough, and the job market is competitive, but being a radiologic technician is rewarding.

"We're not just training students just for this particular area or this particular town. It's a national type of education that they can take most anywhere," said Parker.

This week is National Radiologic Technology Week.

