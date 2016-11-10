Cooking fundraiser supports Children's Advocacy Center

The center is hosting its fourth annual Cook & Care event. (Source: WALB)

The Children's Advocacy Center in Valdosta is using food to raise funds!

The center is hosting its fourth annual Cook & Care event.

Volunteer chefs from all over Georgia will make a dish from a surprise basket.

Money raised at the event will pay for services children receive.

"It is one of our largest fundraisers," said director Susan Atwell, "To keep the doors open and conduct the services we need for these children, these kinds of funds are the life blood."

The event is Monday from 6:30 p.m.

You can buy tickets at the door or call the CAC at (229) 245-5369

