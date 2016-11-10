Red Cross collects holiday cards for heroes

Last year, more than 4,500 cards were collected. (Source: WALB)

You can honor troops this holiday season with a holiday card. (Source: WALB)

The South Georgia Chapter of The Red Cross is collecting cards that will be sent to troops and veterans in South Georgia and overseas.

Last year, more than 4,500 cards were collected. This year, they hope to collect even more.

Cards can be bought or handmade. Red Cross officials say it's one small way to support heroes this holiday season.

"This is just that one time of year, in the most special, way we honor the troops," said executive director Terri Jenkins, "The overwhelming feeling you get when you help this can't be compared to anything else."

Cards cannot have any glitter or personal information.

All cards must be turned in to the Red Cross by November 30th.

