Airport apron expansion project almost complete

A multi-million dollar project is almost complete at Valdosta Regional Airport.

The apron expansion project triples the size of the airport's current parking apron.

Currently, the parking apron can hold 2 regional sized jets. The expansion allows room for an additional full sized jet, preparing the airport for more jets if they are offered.

"At some point in time we expect that the airline will be bringing bigger airplanes in. So, if they call us and say, 'we're ready to bring a bigger airplane in.' We won't be the ones to say, 'you can't come because we don't have a place to park it.' Now, we will have a place to park it," said airport manager Jim Galloway.

The apron is expected to be completed the first week of December.

Officials said there are plans to work on a passenger boarding bridge next, but that won't start for roughly another year.

