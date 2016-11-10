Food bank needs holiday volunteers

The food bank needs 75-100 volunteers to help distribute pantry boxes. (Sources: WALB)

If you want to help families in need this Thanksgiving, Second Harvest of South Georgia has an opportunity for you.

The food bank needs 75-100 volunteers to help distribute pantry boxes to more than 2,000 families.

They say volunteers are crucial to making the event possible.

"Even though we are such a large operation, we run on a very small staff. This event would not be possible for us without volunteers," said Second Harvest Marketing Manager Eliza McCall.

The distribution will be on Tuesday, November 22. Volunteers will be need from 7:00 a.m. until early afternoon.

You can sign up as a volunteer by calling Second Harvest at, (229) 244-2678

You can also donate to sponsor a Thanksgiving Day box.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.