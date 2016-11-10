SPLOST VII aids in Chehaw improvements

Morgan Burnette, Director of Community Engagement, is thankful everyone that helped pass SPLOST VII. (Source: WALB)

Visitors could soon enjoy new exhibits in the Chehaw Zoo. Source: WALB)

Chehaw's first priority is to fix the boardwalk and other maintenance within the zoo. (Source: WALB)

Chehaw plans to build a new splash park near the playground. (Source: WALB)

With Georgia voters approving SPLOST VII Tuesday, Chehaw now has about million dollars to improve their zoo and park.

Chehaw's priority is making renovations to the zoo including replacing boardwalks, railing, and fences.

With the rest of the SPLOST money, Chehaw plans on building a zip line, splash park, adding new zoo exhibits and other building renovations.

Chehaw officials want to thank the city of Albany, Dougherty County, and the voters for making these improvements possible.

"We really wanted to make sure that we did with the SPLOST money, was something to benefit the community and voters, to really make sure that this was something for them," said Morgan Burnette Director of Community Engagement.

Albany mayor, Dorothy Hubbard, said there was a possibly of Chehaw receiving even more SPLOST money, which they would use to build a new campground.

