Downtown Albany attractions benefit from SPLOST VII

The Flint RiverQuarium and Thronateeska Heritage Center can now make improvements to their buildings thanks to the approval of SPLOST VII.

The Riverquarium received $450,000 from Dougherty County.

They plan on using the money for exhibit upgrades, replacing old equipment and upgrading their roof.

Thronateeska received over $700,000 from Albany and Dougherty County.

They plan on completing the stabilization of the old Tift Train Depot, upgrading planetarium equipment and other improvements that would add to their educational offerings.

"It improves our ability to offer more educational programs, which is what we are about. Preserving Albany and South Georgia's history, and educating folks on the Flint River system," said Tommy Gregors, Executive Director.

Officials hope to start making improvements as soon as possible, but most new projects will likely not start until next summer.

