MOST WANTED: Jayquan Miller

Albany Police are looking for a man accused of shooting at a driver.

Police say 18-year-old Jayquan Miller shot at a man in a car on Beattie Road in September.

Warrants have been for his arrest on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Police are also looking for 20-year-old Xavier Porter who is wanted on the same charges.

If you have any information on their whereabouts call CrimeStoppers at 229-436-TIPS.

