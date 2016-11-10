Stores take steps to prevent armed robberies

The BP gas station on Dawson Road added a doorbell for customers to get in during late night hours. (Source: WALB)

This robber was wearing a white mask when he came in to the Woodall's on North Westover Blvd. (Source: Surveillance photo)

Home Run Foods on Dawson Road added this sign to its front doors after a robbery in October. (Source: WALB)

After a rash of convenience store robberies in Albany, stores are starting to take extra precautions to protect their customers and employees.

Typically, stores have signs posted that say "no shoes, no shirt, no service." But now, the Home Run Foods on Dawson Road has a new sign on its front doors. The sign reads, "No hoodies, no face and head covered, no face paint, no clown costumes." It then adds "Sorry for the inconvenience, looking out for the safety of customers and employees."

The store was violently robbed less than a month ago by two men covered head to toe in black clothing.

The BP store on Dawson Road now has a doorbell for customers to get in during late night hours. This comes after a clerk was shot in the leg during a robbery in early October.

Surveillance cameras are still one of stores' most useful tools, capturing the crooks in action as they did on Monday night at the Woodall's on North Westover Boulevard.

Police are still searching for a man who was wearing a white mask when he came in the store armed with a gun and demanding cash from the clerk. He is wearing white gloves that have black palms and distinctive white high top basketball shoes with red trim.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 436-TIPS.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.