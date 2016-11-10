They're going dancing!

It's been a long time since the Dougherty football team was practicing this late in the season.

For the first time since 2008, the Trojans are in the state playoffs.

You'll have to forgive head coach Corey Joyner for having a little extra pep in his step this week, seeing as he's suffered through a lot of losses to get the Trojans to this point.

Dougherty is only 2-7 this season, but the Trojans' improvement has shown in each game. This team is not the same that lost five games by 21 points or more in 2015.

By virtue of beating Monroe earlier in October, Dougherty earned Region 1-AAA's four seed. They'll travel to Savannah to play Jenkins Friday night, and they don't plan on letting their first playoff trip in eight years be a short one.

"No sir, we plan to win," says Joyner. "We're preparing to win. We knew during the summer this opportunity was going to be available to us due to the change in the region."

The Trojans had a open date last Friday night, so they've had two weeks to prepare for whoever their first round opponent would be. Now these players are brimming with confidence as they try to shake up the Class AAA bracket.

"We're very confident. We've been practicing for two weeks now," says senior LB/WR Terrius Whitehead. "We're very confident in what we're going to do, and we know we're going to win."

The Trojans take on Region 3 champion Jenkins this Friday night in Savannah.

