WALB ALBANY AREA PLAYER OF THE WEEK (11/9/16): Lee's Reese delivers clutch performance

Lee County's Otis Reese is one of the top prospects in south Georgia. Last Friday night, in a game the Trojans had to have, he showed why.

Reese helped lead Lee County to a 31-20 win over Coffee in a high stakes Trojan War last week in Douglas.

Neither team was guaranteed a playoff spot if they lost, so neither could afford an off night. In turn, Reese had one of his better games this season, racking up 10 tackles, two sacks, and forcing a fumble in the win.

Now the Trojans are in the playoffs as the region's three seed, and he says the team is feeling good even after a long grueling road to the postseason.

"Most definitely. This late in the season, people got bumps and bruises, so we just have to push through," he says. "We have to continue to motivate one another, and work real hard. We know it's the playoffs, so we have to keep grinding."

Lee County visits Evans Friday night for their first round playoff game. That game will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. in Evans.

