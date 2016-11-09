DWS' Williams signs with Auburn

Tuesday was two years to the day Deerfield-Windsor baseball star Steven Williams committed to play baseball at Auburn.

On Wednesday, Williams followed through on that commitment.

"It's been extremely tough, not really holding on to the commitment, but just the process," Williams says. "Going to the showcases and the tournaments has been tough, but it's all paid off."

Called a quiet leader by head coach Jonathan Davis, Williams' leadership by example has guided the Knights to back-to-back GISA Class AAA state championships.

The future Tiger will play one more season in Albany before beginning his time on the Plains, and will try to add another title ring to his trophy case.

But that's also one more season to impress the pro scouts.

Williams could be drafted in the 2017 MLB Draft, meaning he could choose to skip college baseball altogether and sign a professional contract. The Knights' catcher says he isn't going to worry about that kind of situation until it arises though.

"I just try to focus on what I can control," he says. "The draft isn't one of those things. I'll just try and focus on getting better every day as a player."

Williams says he's been a lifelong Auburn fan, and the Tigers coaching staff helped put him over the top to play baseball on the Plains.

