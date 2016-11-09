Americus group raises money for Cuban churches

Money raised will be donated to churches in Cuba (Source:WALB)

An Americus church is raising money to help worshipers in Cuba.

The Wesley group at First United Methodist Church held a 'country store' benefit.

They sold handmade crafts, baked goods and barbecue plates.

Organizers wanted to help after they heard some Methodist pastors in Cuba have to walk more than ten miles to get to church.

"We were planning to buy three scooters for those three pastors, but, because of the hurricane, we're giving the bishop the option of spending the money on emergency stuff instead," member Jerry Turner said.

The church has held similar fundraisers for food banks and other missions in the past.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.