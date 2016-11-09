McGowan flips District 138 with win over Cheokas - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

McGowan flips District 138 with win over Cheokas

AMERICUS, GA (WALB) -

A south Georgia Democrat is thanking voters after flipping a long-held republican state house seat.

Bill McGowan defeated Republican incumbent Mike Cheokas in district 138 by just 261 votes.

McGowan says he was confident because of his message to voters.

"Job creation, educational and healthcare improvements," said McGowan. "In addition to your personal qualifications, you put it forth and the voters decide." 

McGowan is a former mayor of Americus. He'll represent Sumter, Schley, Marion and Chattahoochee counties.

